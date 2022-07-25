JSO: 33-year-old man arrested in death of woman found dead in Northside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the woman who was found dead inside a northside apartment complex.

Bursey Jerome Armstrong was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sunday after a woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive in a Mission Pointe Apartment off Biscayne Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead on the scene after a neighbor called 911, according to JSO.

News4JAX found out that Armstrong has a lengthy list of offenses on his record but all are nonviolent offenses.

Armstrong has a total of 12 offenses including a DUI, multiple offenses for driving with a suspended license and driving without a seatbelt.

The most recent offense was in 2020 for driving with a suspended license.

JSO does believe foul play was involved, but it hasn’t said how the woman died.

This marks the 88th homicide in Duval County this year.

If you have more information about this incident, call JSO or CrimeStoppers.