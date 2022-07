JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead after a crash near Lavilla School of the Arts Sunday evening.

An SUV and a minivan hit at the intersection of Kings Road and North Davis Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to JSO, there were two people in each vehicle and all four people were taken to the hospital.

The woman, who was the passenger in the SUV, died from her injuries in the crash.

JSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is the 108th traffic-related death this year in Duval County.