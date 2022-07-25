St. Johns County preschool employee charged with lewd act on child

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An employee at a private preschool in St. Johns County was arrested last week on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child younger than 12 years old, according to an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, a child told her father that Anthony Guadalupe put a toy in her underwear at a school on Longleaf Pine Parkway. The report shows the school reviewed surveillance footage with the Sheriff’s Office and saw the incident was captured on video. In the video, according to the report, Guadalupe could be seen putting his hands under the girl’s dress.

The name of the school was redacted from the arrest report, but the phone in the report is listed as the Chappell Schools’ Longleaf Campus. The business’s website says it’s a family-owned preschool established in Jacksonville more than 60 years ago.

Guadalupe, 18, of St. Johns County, was booked Tuesday into the St. Johns County jail and bonded out on $100,000 the next day, according to online jail records.