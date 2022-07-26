82º

Moped driver dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 58-year-old man who was riding a moped died Monday morning in a crash in Interlachen, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the crash happened around 11:19 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 20 and Wippletree Road. Troopers said an SUV was traveling west on State Road 20 -- as was the moped.

According to the FHP, the SUV collided with the rear of the moped, causing the rider to go off the roadway.

Additional details were not provided in the FHP report. The 64-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.

