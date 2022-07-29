Electrical fire sparked aboard USS Milwaukee extinguished by firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An electrical fire was sparked onboard the USS Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, according to Naval Station Mayport.

Sailors responded at approximately 1:41 p.m. to the fire aboard the ship. Its crew and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters brought the fire under control and extinguished it.

“All Navy and contractor personnel are accounted for and safe. The Navy will investigate the cause of the fire and determining the extent of the damage,” said Naval Station Mayport.