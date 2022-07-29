81º

FHP investigating deadly crash on Philips Highway at Shad Road

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a crash Thursday night on Philips Highway at Shad Road, and according to its website, at least one person was dead.

Troopers said the crash blocked all southbound lanes of Philips. The northbound turn lanes onto Shad were also blocked.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, southbound traffic on Philips was being diverted onto Shad and back northbound onto Philips while first responders investigated.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

