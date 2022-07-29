Coming Soon: Tim Tebow bringing clean-eating restaurant to Jacksonville Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’ll soon be able to add a healthier twist to your everyday routine with the addition of another clean-eating restaurant, Clean Juice.

Clean Juice is the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. The franchise is opening a restaurant at the end of August with two-time national champion, Jacksonville native, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, Tim Tebow in the St. Johns Town Center in between Visionworks and BurgerFi.

Clean Juice offers a variety of nutritious items such as smoothies, wraps, salads, acai bowls, sandwiches and plenty of seasonal options.

This will be the chain’s third restaurant in Northeast Florida with locations in Nocatee and St. Augustine.

Tebow became a national ambassador for the organic juice franchise in 2021. Clean Juice has contributed to the Tim Tebow Foundation through the brand’s Quarters4Kids cause marketing program serving underprivileged children in their local communities.

“Tebow has successfully transitioned from professional athlete to philanthropist, humanitarian and entrepreneur, signing on with Clean Juice to promote a unified synergy in healthy, clean eating and aligned faith-based values,” a news release stated.

Tebow talked about why he choose to partner with this brand.

“When seeking a new business venture, I have to believe in the company and align with its values. It is of the utmost importance that I work with companies I truly believe in and use,” Tebow said. “When eating at Clean Juice, you can trust that you are fueling your body with the highest-quality organic, clean fruits and vegetables. Opening a location in the place I grew up is an exciting venture toward inspiring people to embrace clean living.”

Since the franchise’s opening in 2015, Clean Juice opened its 200th store earlier this year. With the opening of this store in Tebow’s hometown, he continues to invest in raising Clean Juice’s national profile, while creating new jobs, strengthening community-based nutrition education programs and extending the Tim Tebow Foundation’s reach.

“We are super excited to be opening the first of many stores with Tim Tebow,” said Clean Juice co-founder and CEO Landon Eckles. “Tim is the real deal who truly believes in what we are doing. He’s not just a brand ambassador, he’s an investor in our business because he truly loves and believes in our clean products and our loving focus on the guest. Partnering with Tim is a true blessing for our Clean Juice family.

Take some time to check out their menu before the grand opening.