Man fatally shot during argument at Ponte Vedra gas station, deputies say

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A man was shot Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station off A1A in Ponte Vedra and later died, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Deputies said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near a gas pump because a gun was found lying in front of a car with the gas nozzle still in the car’s pump.

Suspected weapon in deadly gas station shooting (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Investigators said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two people -- the victim and the shooter, who is now in custody.

According to deputies, this incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

No arrests have been announced.

The SJSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.