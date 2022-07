JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to extinguish a fire Friday night at the Hook and Catch Seafood and Chicken restaurant in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Several crew members were spotted at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fire.

Notably, the restaurants hours posted online show it closes Fridays at 10 p.m. JFRD posted that it was responding to the fire about 10 minutes before that.