No cost back-to-school immunization event begins for students entering preschool, grades K-12

GREEN COVER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is hosting a free vaccine drive at the Clay County fairgrounds starting Monday.

Students entering preschool and grades K-12 are required to be vaccinated for a long list of conditions including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, and mumps. Along with rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.

The immunization drive is happening for the next two weeks Monday through Friday, August 1 through the 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds located at 2497 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs.

All kids or their parents will need to have their immunization records, along with a photo ID. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be with a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.

If you want your child to be vaccinated, you are advised to go earlier in the day.