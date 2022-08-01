JOIN US: Buy 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The show must go on!

WJXT/WCWJ and Graham Media Group invite you to join us for the third-annual Jacksonville Image Awards gala.

We are happy to announce we are returning to a live, in-person event following a virtual show in 2021 and postponement of the 2022 show due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 3rd annual Jacksonville Image Awards returns with a live, in-person gala on Saturday, Sept. 17. (WJXT)

Tickets are $50 each plus tax and service fee. Each ticket gets you entry to the gala which includes a red carpet arrival, free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar plus entry to the awards show and after-party.

The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards gala is Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lazzara Performance Hall on the University of North Florida campus. Parking is free.

2022 Jacksonville Image Awards Schedule

4:30 p.m. - Doors open



5 p.m. - Red carpet arrival and cocktail hour



6-8 p.m. - Awards gala



8 p.m. - After-party celebration

Here are your Jacksonville Image Awards finalists. (Voting has closed):

The ‘Trailblazer’ Award: Recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

Meet your three 2022 Trailblazer award finalists. (WJXT)

The ‘One to Watch’ Award presented by Johnson & Johnson Vision: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

Meet your three 2022 One to Watch award finalists. (WJXT)

The ‘Be the Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Be the Change, Be Yourself award. (WJXT)

The ‘Music Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Music Excellence award. (WJXT)

The ‘Innovator Award’ presented by VyStar Credit Union: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Innovator award. (WJXT)

The ‘Education Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community to enhance the lives of future generations.

Meet your three finalists for the 2022 Education Excellence award. (WJXT)

The ‘Pinnacle Award’ presented by The Porter Firm: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.