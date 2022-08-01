Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water.

Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach House at Ponte Vedra Inn and Club Monday morning. Dezio said two sharks were apparently chasing something and would occasionally thrash around near the beach.

Shark off the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach Aug. 1, 2022 (Kathleen Dezio)

On Saturday, a man was severely injured in the water at Jacksonville Beach. Lifeguards did not see a shark in the water, but Robert Alexander told News4JAX he saw a man in the water waving for help and saw a lot of blood. Alexander helped lifeguards to the beach with a massive leg injury. The man is in the hospital being treated.

Ad

RESOURCES: Sharks for kids | 12 shark facts that may surprise you

Kevin Mackey, a lifeguard lieutenant with Jax Beach Ocean Rescue, also responded to the scene. Ocean Rescue considers this situation a “possible shark bite” since lifeguards did not see the shark themselves.

Meantime in Neptune Beach on Saturday, Kara Skonieczny, captured video of a couple of sharks feeding on baitfish close to the shore.