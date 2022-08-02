‘An execution-style murder’: Baker County sheriff says men found dead in home might’ve been targeted

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday revealed new information about the deaths of two men, who he said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny.

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Sheriff Scotty Rhoden of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday revealed new information about the deaths of two men, who he said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny.

“Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said. “This was an execution-style murder.”

The sheriff added that the two men may have been targeted. He identified them as David Daniel Segers, 54, and James Michael Thomas, 49.

Rhoden said it’s believed the two men were shot over the weekend and that there was no reason to believe there’s an imminent threat to people in the surrounding area. There’s no information about who deputies believe is responsible, and deputies are following up on leads.

“What I’m asking is for our community to be involved,” he said, asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.

“We’re asking the residents on Steel Bridge Road, if you’ve seen any activity during the weekend that appeared to be strange or unusual to you -- there’s nothing too small,” Rhoden added. “We’re asking you to please follow up with us and call us with any information.”

When asked when was the last time the Sheriff’s Office had investigated a homicide, Rhoden wasn’t sure of an exact date but said “several years.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation.