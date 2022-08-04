One person is dead after getting shot inside home in Forest Trails area

One person is dead after shooting inside home on Sandle Drive in the Forest Trails neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead. Officers say it happened in the Forest Trails neighborhood.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened inside a home in the 6700 block of Sandle Drive. Sergeant Edwin Cayenne said there were several people inside including children that ranged in age from four to in their teens. He didn’t say how many people were inside, but added they are all being interviewed.

Officers said they don’t believe this was a domestic incident and think the shooter came to the house before opening fire.

Police are still looking for the shooter and ask people who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras. JSO said if you saw anything or have any information you are asked to contact the non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.