38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville.

According to the report, the woman was headed north on County Road 225 in a Hyundai sedan. She stopped at a stop sign before continuing, but when she entered the intersection, the sedan was struck on the passenger side by a tractor-trailer that was headed west on State Road 16, troopers said.

The impact sent the semi careening into the parking lot of a nearby Shell gas station, where it hit another tractor-trailer that was parked and empty at the time, FHP said.

The sedan driver was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The 58-year-old man driving the semi suffered minor injuries.

According to the report, everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.