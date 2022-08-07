Family pleads for answers months after father, Amazon worker killed in hit-and-run crash

Family and friends are asking for help after John Kendrick Jr. (center) was found injured after a hit-and-run.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly nine months have gone by since Lisa Diggs and John Kendrick Sr. buried their 27-year-old son.

John Kendrick Jr. died in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 30.

“To lose a child is tragic. Especially at the prime of his life,” said Diggs.

“I’m still waiting to grieve. I haven’t grieved yet because I want them to catch the killer,” said Kendrick Sr.

Loved ones said Kendrick just got off work at Amazon and was on his way home.

FHP released a surveillance video showing Kendrick on his bike along Zoo Parkway near Eastport Road. The video shows a light-colored Subaru SUV striking Kendrick’s rear tire, causing him to fall off onto the curb. Troopers said the driver circled back around and stopped before they left the scene.

FHP released two close-up photos of the car believed to be involved but there aren’t any hard leads.

Attempt to Locate Fatal Hit & Run Vehicle



We are looking for a Silver (light colored) Subaru SUV w/ right front damage & missing fog lamp. Possible damage to right side and windshield. Vehicle hit & killed a bicyclist on Oct. 30 on Heckscher Drive. Please call with info. pic.twitter.com/DYwXSW5QZA — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) November 9, 2021

“From what the investigator told me, he said they did follow-up with every lead that did come in and they actually located the vehicle that was similar in the accident but at this time, they haven’t received any new leads,” said Diggs.

Kendrick’s mother lives out of state, but his father lives in Jacksonville.

“I have to pass where he was hit at on a daily basis so it’s really hard,” said Kendrick Sr.

His parents said he was a loving, gentle giant and a great father to his daughter who is now three years old.

Diggs has a message for the driver.

“They have no idea the pain that they have caused our entire family. You’re not going to hit a person, leave them to die and not tell someone,” said Diggs.

Kendrick’s family is hoping someone will finally speak up so they can have peace.

The family said Kendrick was wearing a safety vest at the time of the crash, but they have messaged the mayor’s office about adding more lighting in the area where he was killed.

News4JAX has reached out to the city, but offices are closed on Sunday.

Those with any information about the incident are urged to call the police.