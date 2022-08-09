Glynn County warns parents about driver shortage before first day of school

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The first day of school for students in Glynn County started Tuesday and before the first bus rolled off the lot, the district issued a warning that things might be a little hectic.

For the time being, Glynn County Schools is asking for patience and support as they navigate a shortage of school bus drivers.

To help, students were asked to be at their bus stop at least 10 minutes early as parents monitored for possible delays through the district’s online portal.

Glynn County Schools posted an update on Facebook Monday night stating:

“Due to a bus driver shortage, there will be significant delays with bus pickups and drop-offs. Our dedicated drivers are making the necessary adjustments to get our students to and from school safely and on time. We ask families and students to exercise patience and flexibility and consider taking alternative transportation, if possible, while we work through the issue.” Glynn County Schools

Glynn County is one of the many districts statewide and across the nation facing a bus driver shortage.

Districts in Camden County, Savannah, and metro-Atlanta have all reported a shortage of drivers with several districts working to fill a gap and employ enough drivers to meet the demand.

Parents with students in Glynn County Schools can sign up for the Edulog Parent Portal to monitor any delays on bus routes. The app can also be downloaded onto your smartphone.