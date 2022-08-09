🔒 Take the Coke Zero Sugar 400 quiz and you could see the NASCAR regular season finale at Daytona

Test your racing trivia to win tickets to either to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 or the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

It all comes down to Daytona.

With only 16 playoff spots up for grabs, anything could happen on the high banks of Daytona! Be here to experience the intensity as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing on August 27.

So, you want to go, right?

All you have to do is answer the four trivia questions below. If you get the answers correct, you will be entered into a contest to win a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 27. Two (2) winners will win two (2) tickets to that race. Five (5) other winners will be chosen to receive two (2) tickets to the Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race on August 26. The contest runs through August 19.

Seven News4JAX Insiders have a chance to score a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 or the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. (WJXT)

The winners will be announced on The Sunday Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WJXT-Channel 4 on Sunday, August 21.

So good luck, and start answering those questions.

If you don’t win tickets to the races, here’s how you can still attend:

