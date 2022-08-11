JSO looking for possible victims connected to man accused of kidnapping, sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify potential victims who could have been connected to a man arrested and accused of sexual battery and kidnapping.

On July 13, JSO said a woman told the agency she was a victim of a sexual battery that happened near St. Augustine Road and University Boulevard in the Lakewood neighborhood.

After Special Assault Units detectives opened an investigation, they identified Christion Wynn, 24, as the suspect, JSO said.

According to detectives, Wynn is also connected to another case where surveillance video shows him attacking an unidentified adult woman.

Detectives have not been able to identify the woman in the video, but they believe other victims may exist outside of the two known cases.

In the video, Wynn was seen driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

JSO said Wynn was arrested for kidnapping and sexual battery related to the previous investigation on Aug. 7.

JSO is seeking the public’s help pertaining to the suspect and potential victims. If you have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0550 or Call Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.