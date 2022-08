JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman who was crossing the street in the Moncrief area Wednesday evening.

Police say the woman was crossing New Kings Road just north of Moncrief Road around 9:30 p.m. when she was hit.

The driver left and the woman died at the scene from her injuries.

JSO does not have a description of the car or any witnesses.

This is the 119th person killed in a traffic incident this year in Duval county.