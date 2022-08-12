Vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday shared photos of two possible vehicles that fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

The collision happened Wednesday night in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle involved is potentially a 2005-2007 Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300 (pictured). The passenger-side front end should have damage as a result of the crash and the car will be missing its passenger side fog light bezel and headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.