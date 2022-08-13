2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say

A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 295 near Duval Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of Duval Road.

At last check, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, only one lane was open.

The number of vehicles involved and the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.