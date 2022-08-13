Drivers test electric vehicles at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cars of the future made their way to TIAA Bank Field on Saturday when JEA hosted an electric vehicle ride-and-drive event.

The utility invited drivers to test drive several different EVs, including the new Ford F-150 Lightning.

Test driver Dwitt Robinson got a feel for an Arcimoto.

“It was really fun, very stable. The acceleration was great. Functions like a very small utility vehicle,” Robinson shared.

He said the savings on gas is what interests him about switching to an EV.

“I’m probably spending close to about $100 a week,” Robinson said.

He told News4JAX that it likely won’t be long before an EV is in his driveway.

Attendees also got to hear firsthand from dozens of local EV owners about their experiences.

“We have between 50 to 100 electric vehicle owners out here with their cars, and they’re demonstrating those vehicles, answering questions,” explained JEA Electrification Program Manager Dave McKee.

JEA held an electric vehicle event Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. (JEA)

In addition, JEA Drive Electric experts were on hand to answer questions about home charging, local charging stations, utility costs and more.

Lakeshore Bikes also had e-bikes available for test rides. Plus, there was a Nikola Tre BEV 18-wheel semi on display, and people got to check out a hybrid yacht.

JEA hosted the event along with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, North Florida Transportation Planning Organization and North Florida Clean Fuels Coalition. JTA had an electric bus on display and offered rides in an autonomous vehicle, AV Star.

Officials said JEA is gradually changing its fleet to electric alternatives.

“We have two all-electric semitrucks,” McKee said. “It’s a phase-by-phase process. As we replace vehicles, we look to for an electric alternative that will match the performance that we need for that vehicle.”

EVs not only save gas but are better for the environment, according to McKee.

“There’s absolutely no gas pollution produced by them, the small emissions that cause things like asthma,” McKee said.

Saturday’s event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot J and the Gate 1 Plaza outside the stadium.

It was JEA’s third EV event in the past year.