Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-95 near Airport Road: JFRD

A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Airport Road. (Florida 511)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Saturday afternoon on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a multicar pileup on southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Road.

Officials said traffic delays were expected.

At last check, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, two lanes were blocked.