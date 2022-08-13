Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-95 near Airport Road: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple injuries were reported in a crash Saturday afternoon on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.
Crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a multicar pileup on southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Road.
Officials said traffic delays were expected.
At last check, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, two lanes were blocked.
