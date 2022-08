A house fire was reported early Saturday morning on Cypress Lakes Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive.

JFRD said there were no injuries, but the home is a total loss.