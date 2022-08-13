83º

Watch live: Funeral for beloved Raines High School educator

2020 Image Awards winner Deborah Mosley Norman was guidance counselor at Raines for over 3 decades

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A funeral is being held Saturday for an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years.

Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the longest-serving guidance counselor at Raines High and was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence in 2020.

Norman’s life was celebrated Friday with an outpouring of love at the First Baptist Church of Oakland.

The homegoing celebration for Norman is being held at the same church Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Click here to watch a stream of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

