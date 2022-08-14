Families of Slain Children, Inc. hosts back-to-school event to equip children with the supplies, clothing they need

It’s back-to-school time, and while some children might be excited to meet their new teachers and start a new school year, other children may be filled with anxiety because they do not have the basic supplies needed to succeed in school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s back-to-school time, and while some children might be excited to meet their new teachers and start a new school year, other children may be filled with anxiety because they do not have the basic supplies needed to succeed in school.

A local philanthropist is making sure children in her community have the help they need to feel confident going into a new school year.

Beverly McClain is a local mom, who founded Families of Slain Children, Inc. (FOSCI), a non-profit that created a safe space for people to grieve when their loved ones are murdered. McClain also answered the call to provide for the community’s needs.

The Back-to-School Uniform and Supply Drive was held on Jacksonville’s northside on Saturday.

“We’re moving forward. We’re touching lives of hurting people in the community,” McClain said.

The nonprofit gave away free school uniforms, children’s clothing and backpacks with school supplies.

Dawn Stephenson attended the event to get supplies for her children.

“I’m getting slacks and long pants and white shirts and new brown sneakers for them to go to school, so I give God the glory for that,” Stephenson said.

At a time when it is challenging to budget for back-to-school demands, Keyana -- a seventh grader -- understands how tough it is for parents.

Keyana thinks it’s important to have events like this because “some people can’t really afford everything,” Keyana said.

McClain wanted to ensure the giveaway would address and provide exactly what the families needed.

“I asked the parents, ‘what are you in need of’? And they said ‘uniforms.’ They have five and six kids in the house. They can’t afford all that,” McClain said.

“I would definitely say there are a lot of people that are in need,” Shea, an event volunteer said. “Mrs. Beverly does a great job supporting the community.”

This event was made possible by community partnerships such as the Giving Place Project, Deer Creek Alliance, Women’s Alliance and Farah and Farah.