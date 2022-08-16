Monkeypox cases are growing in Florida and Georgia, vaccines arriving

As monkeypox cases increase in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, vaccines are becoming available.

We have new information on finding the monkeypox vaccine in Jacksonville – and where cases stand in Florida and Georgia. The Sulzbacher Center will have vaccines starting this Friday, but there will be certain criteria that you have to meet to get one.

Just the sight of monkeypox could make a person feel worried and uncomfortable about contracting it. That’s why Andrew Cline said he was determined to find the vaccine after traveling through major cities during a road trip.

First, he tried a health department at home in Central Florida.

“They were not giving out the vaccine unless you had already been exposed to the virus and first and last name of who exposed you,” Cline said.

He’s not alone.

According to the Florida Department of Health website:

“...monkeypox vaccines are presently ONLY available to those that are at highest risk for contracting monkeypox and/or have been exposed to the virus.”

That could change if the department gets more vaccine supply. Access varies from county to county. As of August 15, Duval County has 3 confirmed cases of monkeypox, and 10 probable cases.

In Georgia -- the health department offers the vaccine to anyone who may have been exposed and meets a criteria by way of this questionnaire.

Georgia Department of Health questionnaire (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Cline believes everyone should be able to proactively get vaccinated to reduce their risk of getting it.

“When I got a summer cold recently, it really kind of shook me up,” Cline said. “And with all of the media coverage I wanted a monkeypox vaccine especially since I identify as LGBTQ.”

Gay and bi-sexual men are considered the most at-risk group for monkeypox, according to the department of health, but social media shows a different story. Men and women, even children in some cases have contracted monkeypox.

After a week of waiting Cline got an appointment in Tennessee and will get the vaccine Wednesday. August 17, and hopes others can get access in their own state.

Right now, Florida has nearly 66,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccines

JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox deliveries (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Georgia has more than 27,000 doses. Just go to https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment.”

These are some locations in Northeast Florida that have vaccines:

MONKEYPOX VACCINES:

DUVAL COUNTY

Agape

120 King Street

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

(904) 760-4904

Sulzbacher

611 East Adams Street Jacksonville, Florida 32202 (904) 394-8069

ST JOHNS COUNTY

Call directly

FLAGLER COUNTY

Is NOT offering the vaccine due to the “back to school” rush

CLAY COUNTY

Only available to those that are at highest risk for contracting monkeypox and/or have been exposed to the virus.

Aza Health

100 Commercial Drive

Keystone Heights, FL 32656

(352) 473-6595

1305 N Orange Ave

Green Cove Springs, FL. 32043

(904) 284-5904

Palms Medical Group

2021 Professional Center Dr #100

Orange Park, FL 32073

(904) 688-3000