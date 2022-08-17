Man fires shot at wife, triggers SWAT standoff in Sherwood Forest neighborhood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday evening after he first fired a shot at his wife, and she fled the home where the man remained with their two children, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Knecht, with the Sheriff’s Office, said the woman called police.

“As the officer approached the residence, the suspect exited the house, fired one shot at the officer. The suspect retreated back into his house,” Knecht said.

According to Knecht, the officer did not return fire. He said a SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded, and after a standoff that lasted several hours, the house was breached.

Knecht said the two children were located safely. The man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

The children were said to be under the age of 3. Additional details as to what might have led to the conflict were unknown.

News4Jax does not typically report suicides, but chose to report this incident given the circumstances.