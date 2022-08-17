Ex-St. Johns County schools assistant coach accused of having sex with then-students

A former assistant coach who was employed by the St. Johns County School Board is facing two counts of sexual battery after two women -- who were then students -- came forward with allegations, according to an arrest report from the county Sheriff’s Office.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A former assistant coach who was employed by the St. Johns County School Board is facing two counts of sexual battery after two women -- who were then students -- came forward with allegations, according to an arrest report from the county Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records Wednesday evening showed Tylar Fredrick Sydow Reagan, 27, was arrested Friday. The arrest report shows that Reagan began both relationships via text messages and social media, and they escalated into sex. Reagan left the school district in 2018, after the allegations first surfaced.

An email on Sept. 4, 2018, from the principal of Pedro Menendez to administrators notes that a student of a teacher reported that Reagan sent her inappropriate texts -- and that the Sheriff’s Office was notified. Reagan’s access to school district properties and events, the email said, was revoked.

According to a St. Johns County School District spokesperson, Reagan was a former assistant coach for both weightlifting and track and field teams at Bartram Trail High School, and he was a volunteer at Pedro Menendez High School.

According to the arrest report, one student was 15 years old, and she met Reagan through a weightlifting program when Reagan was an assistant coach for the school’s weightlifting program. The warrant affidavit states that in March 2017, Reagan sent sexual messages via text, social media and nude photographs.

In June 2017, the report states, Reagan and the student engaged in sexual intercourse while on school campus numerous times -- the student estimated up to approximately 30 encounters.

In the other case, according to the warrant, the student met Reagan while training in a private gym in 2016 when she was 17, and she became a member of the weightlifting and track and field teams. Investigators determined Reagan was a paid assistant coach for both teams.

The report shows Reagan began contacting the 17-year-old on social media and that the conversations were cordial but became “sexual and explicit in nature.” In April 2017, the report states, Reagan and the student engaged in sexual intercourse on school property in a storage shed, and she estimated they had six different encounters.

According to the warrant, investigators on March 10, 2022, had a text conversation with Reagan, in which he admitted to engaging in sex acts described by both students. They interviewed Reagan a few days later, when he confirmed his former employment by the board. The warrant states he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a student during the 2018-19 school year, as well as a sexual relationship with a student during the school year from April 2017 to October 2017.

News4JAX visited Reagan’s listed address Wednesday, where we asked to speak with him. The person who answered the door immediately closed it.

A woman, who spoke with News4JAX on a condition of anonymity, asked to be referred to as Jane. She said she attended Bartram Trail High School during the time the alleged encounters occurred.

“So, a lot of us had experiences with him and we all kept this quiet. Some girls’ experiences with him were a lot different than others, but they all revolved around the same thing of sexual commentary or sexual touching or going even further as all the way. And after high school, we all communicated together and found out this happened to us equally. And we all had to say something. It was not OK,” Jane said.

Jane said she received nude pictures of Reagan that she handed over to authorities as evidence. She told us she plans to testify in court.

Reagan was released from jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.