Positively JAX: Tiny Yorkie lost on Jacksonville Beach has an adventure before his owners are found

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old Yorkie created quite the stir Wednesday night after he took himself for a solo adventure on Jacksonville Beach. The senior dog’s name is Mickey -- and he was with his pet parents on vacation from Midway, Georgia.

While Mickey was on the run, News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci was having dinner with friends when they spotted the tiny dog roaming the beach alone. Mickey was wearing a collar and a leash, but had no tag or microchip.

Vic and his friends held on to Mickey and worked to find his owners. They were even going to take him to their Pickleball game. Vic called him “DJ Pauly D” before learning his real name and said he was ready to keep the little guy if an owner never turned up. He described Mickey as a cuddler who gives kisses and snores when he sleeps.

Vic and Mickey (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

To try and find Mickey’s owner, Vic posted pictures on social media to get the word out. Vic called Jacksonville Beach police where a dispatcher noted a report of a missing dog matching the description.

After a few hours of Mickey hanging out with Vic and his friends, the dispatcher helped Vic find the dog’s owners. They had recently adopted him from a woman who was in assisted living and could no longer care for Mickey.

Mickey had never been to the beach before and this was his first time. The owners were so tearful and happy to be reunited with their senior Yorkie who got away from them. A happy ending for sure.

Vic may not get a sidekick named “DJ Pauly D”, but he did have a few fun hours with the runaway Yorkie from Georgia named Mickey.