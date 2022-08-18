Welfare check leads to discovery of man’s body in Riverside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said investigators who were called Wednesday to perform a welfare check at a home in Riverside are treating the cause of a man’s death as undetermined, but noted there appeared to be “suspicious circumstances.”

According to Sgt. Hopely, officers responded to the home on Frederica Place at about 4:19 p.m. When they entered the home, Hopely said, they found a man’s body.

“We’re treating it as an undetermined death right now, but there is there does appear to be some suspicious circumstances that we’re trying to work through,” Hopely said, saying detectives were early in their investigation.

The sergeant said the man was estimated to be in his early- to mid-70s. Hopely was unable to reveal a cause of death.