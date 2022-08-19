81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: missing teen, Lake City, FDLE
Missing: 17-year-old Dalia Martinez-Lopez (FDLE)

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email