JHS offering free pet adoptions for senior citizens

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering up free pets for senior citizens. On Monday, August 22, JHS is teaming up with CarePlus Health Plans for a free adoption event for senior citizens. Adoption fees for the pets will be waived for qualifying individuals. Stop by The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, 32216 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. to find your newest feline friend or canine companion. All pets are microchipped, altered and vaccinated prior to adoption.

Ostrich is one of the large breed dogs listed as available for adoption on the Jacksonville Humane Society website. (WJXT)

