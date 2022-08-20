Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI

The driver, who police have not identified, was allegedly drunk when he tried to force his way through the gate before police activated the barrier, resulting in the car crashing into it.

MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon.

Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base.

Bill Austin, NS Mayport spokesperson, said the incident was an attempted unauthorized access.

No injuries were reported or weapons found. Investigators determined there was not a threat to the base.

It is unclear why the man attempted to enter the base.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged the driver with driving under the influence.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident and initiating additional security checks.

This is the third time since 2019 that someone tried to crash through the Mayport gate. One man died from his injuries after trying to crash through the main gate in 2019 and eight days before that incident, a man stole a van from Flagler County and crashed into the gate.

In both cases, a pop-up barrier prevented the vehicles from traveling beyond the entrance.