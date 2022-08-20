Argument in street ends in deadly shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood: JSO

An argument between a pedestrian and a driver ended in deadly gunfire Saturday afternoon on Justina Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument between a pedestrian and a driver ended in deadly gunfire Saturday afternoon on Justina Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said a vehicle was headed south on Justina Road around 12:45 p.m. when a man walked in front of the car and blocked the road, forcing the vehicle to stop. The driver and pedestrian started arguing and then gunshots were fired, police said.

It’s unclear if the driver fired the shots or if they came from somewhere else. Police said they were also not sure if the two men knew each other.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the pedestrian in the road suffering from several gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver remained at the scene until police arrived and is cooperating and being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Ad

JSO said it will make a decision with the State Attorney’s Office after interviews are conducted on whether charges will be filed.

Officers said the incident occurred near several apartment complexes, so investigators are canvassing in search of any surveillance video, and they ask that if anyone did witness the incident they contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.