Wrong-way driver, 25, causes major crash on I-95, steals FedEx truck, crashes into pole then dives in river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-95 Friday night before highjacking a FedEx truck, crashing it downtown and jumping into the St. Johns River.

Around 6:50 p.m., the 25-year-old wrong-way driver was heading south driving a white Range Rover in the northbound lanes of I-95, an FHP report said.

As the SUV approached Emerson Street, the vehicle struck a white Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north, causing the Jeep to spin out and become disabled in the middle of the street. Debris from the collision flew into the southbound lanes and struck a grey Mercedes Benz traveling in the far-left lane.

Troopers said the wrong-way driver then exited their SUV and removed the driver of the FedEx truck that was stopped because of the previous collision and headed north on I-95 toward downtown Jacksonville.

Wrong-way driver crashes into pole on Riverside (WJXT)

The 25-year-old managed to make it to the Hyatt Regency when she hit a light pole then hopped out of the truck and jumped into the St. Johns River.

The FHP report did not specify any injuries involved in any of the crashes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department retrieved the woman from the river. She was taken into custody.