Fleming Island High School dedicates stadium to late athletic director

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Fleming Island High School renamed its football stadium Friday night for former Athletic Director Randy Warren.

The school superintendent and members of the school board joined together to honor Warren before the Friday night football game against Westside High School.

The official name of the stadium is now Randy Warren Stadium.

Warren passed away in 2019. He was a longtime figure in Clay County Schools and started the high school’s athletic program when Fleming Island opened in 2003.

Prior to taking over at Fleming Island High School, Warren served as athletic director of Orange Park High School. He also worked at Bishop Kenny High School, where he graduated.