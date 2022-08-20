JSO: 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash on San Pablo Road

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver crashed into a tree at high speed on San Pablo Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.
Two men in their 20s were heading northbound on San Pablo Road in a red Honda Civic when they lost control and crashed into a tree, JSO said.
Police said a witness confirmed the vehicle was speeding.
The driver was killed and the passenger was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to JSO, neither man was wearing a seat belt.
JSO said this marks the 120th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.