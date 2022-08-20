JSO: 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash on San Pablo Road

JSO is on the scene of a deadly car crash in the Oak Landing neighborhood. Officers say one person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver crashed into a tree at high speed on San Pablo Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

Two men in their 20s were heading northbound on San Pablo Road in a red Honda Civic when they lost control and crashed into a tree, JSO said.

Police said a witness confirmed the vehicle was speeding.

The driver was killed and the passenger was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, neither man was wearing a seat belt.

JSO said this marks the 120th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.