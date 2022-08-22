Charges dropped against former ‘Teacher of the Year’ who was accused of striking student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute a former Duval County “Teacher of the Year” who was accused of child abuse.

Caroline Lee, who was named “Teacher of the Year” at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts last year, was arrested in October 2021 and accused of striking a student in the face during a confrontation.

Lee was ordered not to return to Darnell-Cookman after her arrest. Principal Tyrus Lyles sent a message to parents that Lee had been removed from the classroom and would not return “pending the judicial and internal procedures.”

Lee was released on her own recognizance after the arrest.

Her arraignment kept getting delayed, and on Friday, the State Attorney’s Office filed a disposition notice that dropped the charge following a review of the evidence, which included surveillance video and testimony from the student who made the allegations.

News4JAX has requested more information from the state attorney as to why the charges were dropped.