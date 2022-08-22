Sailors onboard USS Mason arrive, dock at Naval Station Mayport

More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 300 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) arrived at Naval Station Mayport Monday morning.

Mayport is the USS Mason’s new home port. The stop is a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia. The sailors arrived at 8 a.m. in Jacksonville.

The ship has quite a history. It is the third U.S. Navy ship with the name USS Mason. It’s named in honor of the crew of the second. That USS Mason was one of two U.S. Navy ships with a majority Black crew during World War II.

The Current USS Mason made headlines in 2016. During Yemen’s current war, the Mason came under fire from two missiles launched out of Yemen.

While they did not reach the ship, the United States retaliated with missile strikes on three coastal radar sites.