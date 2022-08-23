‘Devastating, like my soul left my body’: More than 2 decades since local woman vanished

It's been 20 years since a local woman who spent much of her life helping others overcome drug addiction vanished. News4JAX reporter Aleesia Hatcher sat down with her daughters who say her disappearance doesn't add up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother who was helping people overcome drug addiction disappeared before her 37th birthday.

Lovable, kindhearted and caring is how Geanna Jones’ daughters remember their mother.

Her daughters, Cynthia Glover and Courtney Jones, say her disappearance doesn’t add up.

Geanna Jones disappeared in November 2000. Her case was ruled as a missing person with foul play suspected.

Courtney Jones recollected the last time she saw her mother.

“Me and my sister we were up and we were watching tv, and she said she loved us and she’ll see us the next day,” said Courtney Jones.

For Glover, a milestone moment in her life is forever remembered for another reason.

“My 21st birthday was the last time that I hugged her. We look into each other’s eyes, and she wished me a happy birthday,” Glover said. “The last time I’ve spoken to her, it had to be that Saturday the next day.”

That following Monday, Glover received an unexpected call from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office saying her mother was missing.

“Devastating, like my soul left my body,” Glover described. “I was confused at first. I didn’t know what was going on. It was unbelievable to me at that moment, not sure what to believe. I did call her cellphone to see if any messages were left or if anybody was trying to contact her, who was the last personal contact, and I have not. I didn’t get anything.”

Three days later, Geanna Jones’ car was found 3 miles from her home, leading to Glover receiving another phone call —this time from one of her mother’s friends.

“When I saw the car there, I couldn’t believe it. They wouldn’t let us get close, but it was detectives and everybody was out there and her truck was there,” Glover explained. “The detective stated at the time her cellphone, her keys and her purse and what appeared to be bloodstains in the back passenger seat.”

A few weeks later, a fire happened at Geanna Jones’ home while her husband was there.

According to the fire marshal report, Geanna Jones’ husband told police that he had fallen asleep with a lit cigarette and woke up with the bed on fire.

Fire investigators determined the fire was arson, and Geanna Jones’ husband was questioned, but no arrest was made.

Geanna Jones’ case is becoming even more of a mystery.

“We know that she’s not alive,” Glover said. “We know that whatever happened to her happened in that home, and it was covered up by that fire. We know that we have to keep pushing and keep fighting for our mom.”

We reached out to JSO for any updates on Geanna Jones’ case but have not heard back.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).