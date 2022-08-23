Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge

Voter George Erwin said his party affiliation was changed and he doesn't know how or why.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems.

That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge.

“This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when I go to vote they give me a ballot. There were only two things on the ballot so I asked the young lady, where’s the other candidates? She says may be your party affiliation. I said, well I’m a Democrat. I looked at my voter registration card and it says NPA. I have no idea who changed it, when they changed it and all. Here’s my old one that says Democrat,” George Erwin said.

The Supervisor of Elections Office told News4JAX it is unusual but it can happen.

It’s unclear what happened in this man’s specific case, but in general, people can unknowingly change their party affiliation when they go to the DMV to renew their driver’s license. They can be asked if they declare a party or NPA.

The issue always shows up during primaries and not the general election because on the general ballot you can vote for anyone. Someone who’s in this position can ask for a provisional ballot if they think a mistake has been made.

In our Erwin’s case, he did not ask for one and was only able to vote for sheriff and the property tax issue.

He said he’s been a registered Democrat in Florida since 1992. He said others in his household had the same issue.