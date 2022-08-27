19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said.

Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been shot on Southeast Putnam Street and found the man, who was alert and talking but could not say who shot him.

Police did not release an update on the man’s condition.

They said investigators processed the crime scene with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.