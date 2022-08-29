Bradford Middle School classes canceled Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm damage

Classes at Bradford Middle School will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday due to water that entered the main building during a storm Sunday night, the school district said Monday.
The Bradford County School District said classes will resume Thursday at the school on North Orange Street in Starke.
All other schools will be open as usual, according to the district.
