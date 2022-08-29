80º

Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.

The driver Kurk Batterson, 48, of Brunswick was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Brown was transported to UF Health Jacksonville where she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or those with further information are asked to call Brunswick Police Cpl. Steven Kretschmar or Sgt. Marlon Groover at 912-279-2646.

According to The Brunswick News, Friday’s tragedy marked the second time this year that a hospital employee has been struck by a vehicle on Parkwood Drive.

