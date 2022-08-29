Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.

The person who was hospitalized was said to have serious injuries. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, said units were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.

He said three cats that were inside the home were unaccounted for. A dog made it out OK.

The fire, Prosswimmer said, took approximately 40 minutes to extinguish.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.