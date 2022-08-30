Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.

According to Rudlaff, foul play is suspected, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

“There’s obviously concern somebody has been killed inside this house,” he said.

Rudlaff said the medical examiner will have to determine how the person was killed. He said the person found dead has not been identified, but the person did have access to the house.

The sergeant added that due to the condition of the body, investigators were still unable to determine the sex of the deceased person, let alone their identity.

When the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office had part of East 24th Street blocked off, and the roadway was filled with police cruisers and evidence technician vans. Detectives could be seen in front of the house, which had police tape around it.

State arson investigators could also be seen at the house, and News4JAX asked Rudlaff whether there was evidence of arson in the house. He wouldn’t say.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).