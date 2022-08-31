84º

Ending Overdose: What you need to know about fentanyl & how you can help save lives

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Aug. 31 is Overdose Awareness Day, and News4JAX is teaming up with local organizations hoping to save lives. The main culprit behind the surge in overdose cases, locally, is fentanyl.

Throughout the day on Channel 4 and News4JAX.com you’ll find real stories, see real numbers and get real answers.

Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., we hosted a phone bank where drug treatment professionals and addiction specialists answered your questions directly. If you didn’t get a chance to call in or you do need help, you can call Lakeview Health at 904-906-3195 or Beaches Recovery at 904-624-6901.

You can also reach the National Drug Helpline addiction hotline at 844-289-0879.

Here’s a collection of our “Ending Overdose” coverage. We’ll update this list as we publish more content throughout the day. Please share these stories and help spread the word about the dangers of fentanyl and how we can all make a difference with free training.

We know this is a far-reaching issue that has touched many of our viewers personally. If you would like to share your story with us, you can leave a comment using the form below.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

