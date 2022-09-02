Yulee Middle School student who threatened to ‘shoot up the school’ charged with stalking, cyberstalking: deputies

YULEE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy who attends Yulee Middle School was arrested on charges of stalking and cyberstalking Friday after he made repeated comments threatening violence at his school, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, a deputy assigned to the investigation discovered the boy “made numerous comments to several students depicting his willingness to shoot individuals at the school.” Because of the boy’s age, News4JAX has refrained from naming him in this story.

The report states that the Sheriff’s Office also responded to the boy’s residence, where they located numerous items of concern on the boy’s computer, which was seized as evidence.

The report notes that boy “engaged in a course of conduct directed at specific people which caused substantial emotional distress to these people which served no legitimate purpose. This action was the result of his numerous comments shoot up the school which placed several individuals in fear.”